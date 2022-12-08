Pedestrian killed in San Jose's 61st traffic fatality of 2022

SAN JOSE – A pedestrian in San Jose has died after being struck by a driver Wednesday night, the 61st person to be killed in a traffic collision in the city this year, breaking last year's record.

Officers were called to Perrymont Avenue and Little Orchard Street near The Plant shopping center shortly after 7:30 p.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Wednesday night that the driver is cooperating with the investigation. Additional details about the collision were not immediately available.

According to police, the incident was the city's 59th fatal collision on the city's streets so far in 2022. The victim was the 31st pedestrian death of the year.

Last year, a record 60 people were killed in traffic fatalities on San Jose streets.