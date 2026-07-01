Motorcyclist dies of injuries from San Jose crash

A motorcyclist died of his injuries from a crash with a pickup truck last month in San Jose, authorities said.

The crash happened on June 22 at about 2 p.m. on North Tenth Street just south of U.S. Highway 101 overpass in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood. The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that a man riding a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on N. Tenth St. struck a 2001 Toyota Tundra pickup truck that was heading north on N. Tenth and that had turned left into a parking lot in front of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist suffered major injuries and was taken to a local hospital and was later stabilized. The driver of the pickup truck remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

On Wednesday, the Police Department's traffic unit was notified that the motorcyclist had succumbed to his injuries. His death was the city's 23rd fatal collision and 23rd traffic-related death of the year.

The motorcyclist's identity will be released at a later time by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police asked anyone with information on the crash to contact Detective White #4638 of the Police Department's traffic unit at 4638@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.