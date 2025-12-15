82-year-old woman last seen in San Jose goes missing, believed to be at-risk

The California Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for an elderly woman who was last seen in San Jose last week and is believed to be at-risk.

On Sunday, the agency issued an alert for 82-year-old Karin Godfrey on behalf of the Gilroy Police Department. Authorities said Godfrey was last seen in the area of San Carlos and South 4th Street in downtown San Jose around 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

SILVER ALERT - Santa Clara, Alameda, San Francisco, Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties

Last seen: San Carlos and South 4th Street, San Jose @GilroyPD



IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/Iurnxxyyxn — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) December 15, 2025

Godfrey is believed to be driving a brown 2003 Buick LeSabre sedan with California license plate number 5GIN928.

Authorities describe Godfrey as standing 5'5" and weighing about 165 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Godfrey's whereabouts or who may have seen her is asked to call 911 immediately.