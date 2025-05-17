San Jose mayor addresses homeless crisis, touts public safety in State of the City speech

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan lays out his vision of city in State of City address

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan lays out his vision of city in State of City address

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan lays out his vision of city in State of City address

In his annual State of the City address, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan laid out his vision for the future by comparing today to the late 1990s in Silicon Valley.

"There was never a better time to be a San Josean. Until today," he said.

Mahan looked towards major opportunities and firsts ahead for San Jose.

"In 2026, San Jose will become the first metro area in history to host both the Super Bowl and the World Cup matches in the same year," Mahan said.

He touted a public safety accomplishment as well.

"Over the past three years, our [SJPD] detectives have solved every single homicide in the City of San Jose," Mahan said.

Mahan doubled down on his tougher stance on addressing the city's homeless crisis and ending what he called 'the era of encampments."

"Over the course of this year, we will open over 1,000 new safe, dignified places that will be an immediate alternative to encampments and help people turn their lives around. This is more than any other city on the West Coast and likely the nation," he said.

This comes on the heels of his recent proposal to arrest homeless people who refuse multiple offers of shelter, which has sparked a war of words between Mahan and some Santa Clara County leaders, as well as pushback from homeless advocates.

"It's a really disturbing trend because we simply cannot arrest our way out of our homelessness crisis," David Low, the senior director of public policy for Destination Home, told CBS News Bay Area after the proposal was announced.

During his address, Mahan said more shelter and mental health resources are needed, and that will take a regional effort.

"Without the support of our state and counties for practical and scalable alternatives to the streets, our most vulnerable neighbors will continue to suffer and die on our watch," he said.

Mahan also addressed the need for more affordable housing, arguing it is critical for the region's future.