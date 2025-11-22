San Jose hosts NWSL championship as region gears up for wave of major sporting events

San Jose's PayPal Park served as the stage for the biggest night in women's soccer.

Gotham FC beat the Washington Spirit in the National Women's Soccer League championship game 1-0.

It's just one of many major sporting events coming to the Bay Area in the next few months.

"Oh, it's amazing," said Vanessa Valentine. "The support here in San Jose, the support here in San Francisco it's tremendous."

For Vanessa Valentine, soccer is her life. She plays and coaches for Cali Beach Soccer Club.

"It's a sport that I've played since I was 5 years old, grew up playing, played in college," Valentine recalled. "Played a little pro afterwards."

While she knows how engaging the sport is, she appreciates more people catching on, especially in the Bay Area. The neighboring city, Santa Clara, will host several FIFA World Cup matches at Levi's Stadium.

And it's not just soccer; the San Jose area is becoming a destination for many major sporting events. In 2026, some March Madness games and the Super Bowl will also take place in the area.

"They only choose these sites when they know they have such a good support so that shows the fans here are one of the best fans in the country in order to hold these events here," said Valentine about why so many event teams are choosing the San Jose area.

The excitement for the soccer match spread beyond the park. A free fan experience transformed a parking lot near Montgomery and San Fernando streets into a block party with music, food and activities.

People traveled across the country just to attend the game and enjoy the events surrounding it.

"I'm here solo," said Jackie. "I came from DC to support the Spirit. I met a couple of people here who are also here for the same reason. It's just a bunch of people who love women's sports."

Jackie says she believes these fans, who support women's sports, are special.

"I love the women's sports community," Jackie explained. "Everybody is so nice, friendly. Everyone wants to talk and have a good time and even if people are rooting for the other team, they're still willing to talk. We all just love it. There's nothing like it."

In the Bay Area, women's sports have been growing and proving that they can be successful. Bay FC, the Golden State Valkyries, and now the NWSL championship are filling PayPal Park.

As Valentine sat in the crowded stands and watched Gotham FC beat the Washington Spirit to become NWSL champions, she knew she was experiencing something she'll never forget.

"The future is so bright now for women, for sports, just for the youth as well," Valentine said. "The opportunity is tremendous now that women have in soccer and all sports."