Man arrested for San Jose murder after woman found dead inside home

A man was arrested for murder after a woman was found dead inside her San Jose home last week, police said Tuesday.

The San Jose Police Department said that officers responded at about 1 a.m. on July 15 to a report of an unresponsive person at a home on Lanai Avenue in the Lanai-Cunningham neighborhood of East San Jose. Officers found a woman who was unconscious and not breathing; despite efforts by medics who arrived, she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

At the time, the victim had minor visible injuries, but no obvious signs of fatal trauma were observed, according to police.

Marco Jimenez San Jose Police Department

A person of interested, identified as 22-year-old Marco Jimenez, was detained at the scene. Police said Jimenez and the victim were known to each other, and Jimenez cooperated with the investigation, a police spokesperson said.

On July 16, the medical examiner's office notified detectives that the death was ruled as homicide, police said. With the help of the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, detectives contacted Jimenez in San Jose and arrested him. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for murder.

Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the event were still under investigation.

It was the city's 15th homicide of 2026.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Detective Sergeant Taylor #4257 or Detective Van Brande #4542, of the San José Police Department's Homicide Unit via email at 4257@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4542@sanjoseca.gov, or at 408-277-5283.