Driver sought in San Jose hit-and-run that injured pedestrian

Police in San Jose are searching for a driver suspected in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian last month.

On the evening of Oct. 18, around 6:50 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of North 11th Street and East Julian Street. Police found the victim, who was taken to a local hospital with major injuries, but was later stabilized.

Video of the incident shows the victim was crossing North 11th Street in a crosswalk when the driver, who was turning, struck and ran over the pedestrian. The driver fled the scene and has not been located as of Friday.

Surveillance footage of a hit-and-run that took place at North 11th and Julian streets in San Jose on Oct. 18, 2024. San Jose Police Department

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a small black SUV, possibly a 2013-2019 Ford Escape or similar vehicle.

Anyone with information about the driver's whereabouts or any other information about the case is asked to contact Detective Malvido of the department's Traffic Investigations Unit over email or by calling 408-277-4654.