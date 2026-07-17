Driver arrested in fiery crash that killed 2 on Highway 87 in San Jose

Authorities in Santa Clara County arrested a San Jose driver following a fiery crash that killed a mother and her young child on Highway 87 late last year.

On the morning of Dec. 2, 2025, multiple vehicles were involved a crash on the freeway north of Curtner Avenue in San Jose. A fire following the collision burned two Teslas and a Lexus.

A view above the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on northbound Highway 87 in San Jose, Dec. 2, 2025. KPIX

According to the CHP, an adult and a juvenile who were inside the Lexus died in the collision. The family identified the victims as 29-year-old Ivana Balisteri and Lilliana, her 1-year-old daughter.

In a statement Thursday, the agency said an investigation determined one of the Tesla drivers was at fault for the collision and an arrest warrant was issued.

The driver, identified as Zachary Chernicky of San Jose, was arrested on Monday without incident. Authorities did not say how the driver allegedly caused the crash.

Court records show Chernicky was arraigned Tuesday, with his next court appearance scheduled for Aug. 25.