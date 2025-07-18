Pedestrian on Highway 280 in San Jose struck, killed

A person who walked into the fast lane of Interstate Highway 280 in San Jose was struck and killed early Friday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The incident happened at about 4:55 a.m. on northbound 280, just before the Highway 880/17 interchange. The CHP said a Toyota Corolla was traveling in the far left lane when, for an unknown reason, the pedestrian walked into its path and was hit.

The Corolla's driver remained on the scene, blocking the fast lane, as medics arrived to tend to the pedestrian who was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.

The pedestrian, and adult male, was not immediately identified. The driver was not injured and the CHP said drugs and alcohol were not a factor for either the driver or the pedestrian.

Investigators asked any witnesses or persons with information about the crash to contact the San Jose CHP area office at (408) 961-0900.