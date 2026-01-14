San Jose girl kidnapped, sexually battered while on her way to school, police say

San Jose police said a teen girl was kidnapped while on her way to school and sexually battered on Wednesday morning.

Police said the 15-year-old was walking to school when the suspect approached her, pulled her into his vehicle and sexually battered her.

She reported the sexual assault when she got to school, and police immediately began investigating. Police said they used the automated license plate reader database to identify and locate the suspect's vehicle.

The vehicle was found in South San Jose, and police said officers conducted a high-risk stop. The suspect was then taken into custody, police said.

"The quick and coordinated response made the swift apprehension of the suspect possible," police said. "The victim has been offered resources and we remain committed to working around the clock to keep San Jose safe."