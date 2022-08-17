San Jose family's food truck business braves brutal heat conditions

SAN JOSE -- As the Bay Area baked in the hot, summer sun Tuesday, some residents were working hard out in the dangerous heat.

Close to where people were cooling off at the fountains at Plaza de Cesar Chavez in San Jose, the Gutierrez family was braving the heat - not outside, but inside their sweltering food truck.

"We're happy to be here and we're always glad to have customers outside, even in this weather!" said owner Daniela Gutierrez.

Rain or shine, Gutierrez Auténtica Comida Mexicana food truck is open six days a week on Foxworthy Avenue in San Jose. Even without any air conditioning on this scorching hot day, the family-run business was briskly serving up traditional Mexican dishes to their grateful customers.

KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area

"It's pretty hot in here," said Gutierrez. "If it's hot outside, it's probably double the heat in here, especially near the grill and my mom is always near the grill and during rush hour, she'll never leave the grill. It's really hot for her."

Daniela and her parents serve breakfast, lunch and dinner to their customers with just a single fan in their food truck to cool them off.

Two of their customers, friends Landon Jellin and Noah Haggett-Brawn, walked a mile and a half in the heat for some tacos.

"I just roll the sleeves up, drink a cold drink," said Jellin. "I'm used to the heat."

"I came from Alberta, Canada, so it's a lot of snow there, and it's already starting to get cold at this point, so the heat is new," said Haggett-Brawn. "It's hard to get used to."

Gutierrez says their loyal customers keep them going, no matter what the temperature is.

"I'm just glad we're here," said Gutierrez. "I'm glad for the opportunity. We're going to keep on working, and we're going to be out here."

