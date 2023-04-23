San Jose firefighters help baby fawn on Earth Day

SAN JOSE -- Firefighters at San Jose's Station 25 helped take care of a sickly baby fawn that was brought to the station Saturday afternoon.

A Twitter post said a concerned citizen brought the animal to the station at 5125 Wilson Way in Alviso.

In the spirit of #EarthDay, Station 25 helped a baby deer after it was dropped off by a concerned citizen yesterday afternoon. The crew acted fast—they gave the fawn sustenance & then transferred it to animal control. Thank you Station 25 for your incredible act of compassion! pic.twitter.com/M8XAgLoD7u — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) April 23, 2023

Firefighters fed the fawn before handing the young deer over to animal control for further care.

"Thank you Station 25 for your incredible act of compassion!" the post concluded.