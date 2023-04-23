Watch CBS News
Local News

San Jose firefighters help baby fawn on Earth Day

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now Sunday Morning Edition 4-23-23
PIX Now Sunday Morning Edition 4-23-23 10:43

SAN JOSE -- Firefighters at San Jose's Station 25 helped take care of a sickly baby fawn that was brought to the station Saturday afternoon.

A Twitter post said a concerned citizen brought the animal to the station at 5125 Wilson Way in Alviso.   

Firefighters fed the fawn before handing the young deer over to animal control for further care. 

"Thank you Station 25 for your incredible act of compassion!" the post concluded.

First published on April 23, 2023 / 12:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.