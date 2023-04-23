San Jose firefighters help baby fawn on Earth Day
SAN JOSE -- Firefighters at San Jose's Station 25 helped take care of a sickly baby fawn that was brought to the station Saturday afternoon.
A Twitter post said a concerned citizen brought the animal to the station at 5125 Wilson Way in Alviso.
Firefighters fed the fawn before handing the young deer over to animal control for further care.
"Thank you Station 25 for your incredible act of compassion!" the post concluded.
