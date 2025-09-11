Fire at San Jose storage business damages 9 units

A fire at a San Jose storage business damaged nine units and prompted a hazardous materials response, authorities said.

The San Jose Fire Department said the crews responded to the fire at 3:51 p.m. at the Public Storage on Story Road just south of the U.S. Highway 101 / Interstate 280/680 exchange.

Firefighters extinguish a fire at a Public Storage facility on Story Road in San Jose, September 11, 2025. KPIX

The fire quickly reached two alarms but was knocked down by 4:20 p.m. and was brought under control at 4:57 p.m., the Fire Department said.

A specialized fire crew that handles rescues and confined space situations responded to handle hazmat issues and runoff at the fire site, the department said.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

