San Jose fire crews responded to a vegetation fire near the San Jose Mineta International Airport on Sunday.

The fire began around 2:15 p.m. near Ruff Drive and West Hedding Street.

It was about 5 acres as of 2:30 p.m., but it was producing a large amount of smoke, the Fire Department said.

TOC: 2:15pm pic.twitter.com/1ep4XCg5NS — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) June 1, 2025

Traffic was being affected, officials said.