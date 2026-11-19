A fire at a home in San Jose on Thursday described by the fire department as having "hoarder conditions" prompted evacuations at neighboring homes before the fire was contained.

The fire burned shortly after noon at a single-family residence on Ashglen Way in the Brush Glen neighborhood between McKee and Mabury roads just west of Interstate Highway 680. The San Jose Fire Department said in a social media post that the fire went to a second alarm and that crews "transitioned to defensive operations due to hoarder conditions inside."

Two residents of the home were evacuated and one was treated from smoke inhalation. The fire department said that adjacent homes were also evacuated during the firefight.

The fire was eventually brought under control by 1:43 p.m., the department said. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The Red Cross was on hand to assist the two residents displaced, the department said.