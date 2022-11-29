Driver of speeding Tesla killed in East San Jose rollover crash; DUI suspected

SAN JOSE -- The driver of a speeding Tesla was killed in a crash in the East San Jose foothills over the weekend and authorities said driver impairment likely contributed to the crash.

A California Highway Patrol collision report said the crash happened Saturday afternoon on San Felipe Road just north of Metcalf Road at about 3:43 p.m. The 22-year-old driver of a 2023 Tesla 3 failed to negotiate a curve in the road and crashed into a tree, with the vehicle overturning several times and hitting another tree, according to the report.

The driver, a San Jose man, was ejected from the Tesla and sustained fatal injuries. The passenger, a 24-year-old San Jose man, was wearing a seat belt and was able to extricate himself from the wreck; he was taken to Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The report stated that "alcohol/drug impairment is believed to be a factor in this crash."

The CHP asked for witnesses or anyone with information about the crash to contact the San Jose CHP Area office at (408) 961-0900.