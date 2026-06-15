Woman stabbed to death in San Jose home

A woman died Monday after being stabbed in San Jose home and a man who knew her was arrested in connection with the killing, police said.

The San Jose Police Department said in a press release on Monday that officers were conducting a welfare check just before 1 a.m. in response to a reported assault at a residence on Snell Avenue in South San Jose when they discovered a woman who had been stabbed.

Despite life-saving efforts by emergency responders, the woman died at the scene, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene. The department said he will be identified at a later date.

The motive and circumstances concerning the death were still being determined, police said

It was San Jose's 12th homicide of this year.