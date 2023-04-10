Juvenile arrested in Easter weekend fatal shooting in San Jose

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose announced Monday the arrest of a juvenile suspect in connection with a deadly shooting over the Easter weekend.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the area of Keyes and South 3rd streets on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The victim's identity has not been released, pending confirmation and notifying next of kin.

During a preliminary investigation, police identified a juvenile male as the shooter. He was taken into custody and booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of homicide.

Scene of fatal shooting in the area of Keyes and South Third streets in San Jose on April 8, 2023. CBS

The suspect's name is not being released due to his age.

Police said Monday that the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Saturday's shooting is San Jose's 8th homicide of the year.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to email Detective Sgt. Van Den Broeck at 3829@sanjoseca.gov or Detective Estantino at 4339@sanjoseca.gov or by calling the department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.