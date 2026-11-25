A man who police said had been driving under the influence in San Jose when he was involved in a collision that killed a motorcyclist earlier this month will not face DUI or second-degree murder charges, prosecutors said.

The crash happened on Nov. 14 in the area of Bayard Drive and McLaughlin Avenue. The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that the driver of a black Mercedes sedan heading north on McLaughlin made a U-turn from the No. 2 lane across the No. 1 lane and into the path of a motorcycle heading in the same direction.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity was withheld pending notification of his family.

According to the department's press release, police arrested the driver for felony DUI and for second-degree murder under a charge known as Watson murder, because of the implied malice resulting from a prior DUI conviction and a judge's formal advisement that a subsequent DUI causing death can result in a murder charge.

On Wednesday, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said that the unidentified driver was arraigned on Nov. 18 on one count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. The driver was also granted supervised pre-trial release on his own recognizance and was appointed a public defender, a spokesperson for the DA's Office said.

The spokesperson did not elaborate on why the driver was not charged with the more serious crimes, saying that the defendant was charged on what the evidence showed.

The police department has not responded to an inquiry from CBS News Bay Area asking for comment on the differing charges.

The DA's Office said a plea hearing was scheduled for Feb. 1.