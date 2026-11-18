A suspected drunk driver involved in a San Jose crash that killed a motorcyclist over the weekend is facing a murder charge after previously being convicted of DUI, police said on Wednesday.

The crash happened on Saturday at about 8:43 p.m. in the area of McLaughlin Avenue and Bayard Drive, just west of U.S. Highway 101 and south of Interstate Highway 280/680.

In a press release, the San Jose Police Department said that a 2014 black Mercedes sedan was headed north on McLaughlin Avenue in the number two lane when it made a U-turn, going across the number one lane, at Bayard Drive. The car crossed directly in front of a motorcyclist who was also heading north on McLaughlin in the number one lane, who collided with the Mercedes, police said.

The man riding the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The man driving the Mercedes and a woman who was a passenger in the vehicle were not hurt.

Officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol, and that he had a prior conviction for DUI, according to police. California law allows prosecutors to repeat DUI drivers with second-degree murder under what's known as a "Watson murder." Anyone convicted of a DUI is formally issued a Watson advisement by the judge that a subsequent DUI causing death can result in murder charges because of implied malice.

The Watson reference comes from a landmark 1981 California Supreme Court case involving Robert Allan Watson, convicted of second-degree murder for killing three people in a 1979 drunk driving crash in Redding.

The Mercedes driver was not identified. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for Watson murder and felony DUI, which carries a potential life sentence, police said.

The motorcyclist's identity was withheld pending notification of his family. It was San Jose's 46th fatal collision and 46th traffic-related death of 2026.

Anyone with information about the crash was urged to contact Detective White #4638 of the police department's traffic unit at 4638@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.