Driver in deadly San Jose hit-and-run approached witnesses, picked up bumper, police say

Police in San Jose are searching for a driver following a hit-and-run collision that killed a pedestrian last week.

According to officers, the pedestrian was crossing the road near South Bascom Avenue and Borello Drive on Jan. 25, between 5:45 and 6:05 p.m., when he was struck by a driver traveling southbound on Bascom. Police said at the time the pedestrian was outside of a marked crosswalk.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. His name has not been released.

In an update Wednesday, police said the driver briefly approached witnesses on scene and picked up what was believed to be the car's bumper before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored sedan. The driver was described by witnesses as an adult male between 30-40 years old with a beard. He was wearing a blue sweatshirt with yellow lettering, believed to be either "SJSU" or "SDU."

Police said the hit-and-run was the city's first fatal traffic collision and first traffic death of 2026.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have been driving in the area with a dash camera at the time is asked to contact Detective DelliCarpini of the department's Traffic Investigation Unit over email or by calling 408-537-1421.