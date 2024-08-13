Coroner: Hit-and-run crash a "significant factor" in San Jose woman's death

Authorities in Santa Clara County said a woman who was found dead at her home in June died from injuries resulting from a traffic collision in which she fled from the scene.

According to a police statement, the crash took place around 7 a.m. on June 15 on the 2100 block of Oakland Road in North San Jose. A preliminary investigation determined the woman was driving her 2012 gray Hyundai SUV when she struck a tree in the center median.

Witnesses said they saw the woman flee the scene of the collision before police arrived. No other vehicles were involved, police said.

Officers went to the registered owner's home but were not successful in finding the owner.

Two days later, on the night of June 17, officers were called to the home to investigate a death. Police said the vehicle's owner was found dead by family members.

An investigation was launched to determine if the collision was played a role. On Monday, the Santa Clara County Coroner announced that they determined the crash was a "significant factor" in the cause of death.

The incident was the city's 31st traffic death on San Jose streets this year. Police did not release the woman's name.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Detective Aldinger of the department's Traffic Investigations Unit over email or by calling 408-277-4654.