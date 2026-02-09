Woman killed in weekend hit-and-run in San Jose

Authorities are searching for a suspect after a woman was killed in by a hit-and-run driver in San Jose over the weekend.

Around 6:20 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the area of Capitol Avenue and Longford Drive following a report of a vehicle / pedestrian collision. Police said a preliminary investigation determined that a driver traveling northbound on Capitol struck the woman, who was outside of any marked crosswalk.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased. Authorities have not released the victim's identity.

According to police, the incident is the city's fourth traffic death of the year and the third pedestrian to be killed.

The driver fled the scene before police arrived. Police did not provide information about a suspect or the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Aldinger of the department's Traffic Investigations Unit by emailing 4183@sanjoseca.gov or by calling 408-277-4654.