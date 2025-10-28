Man with knife fatally shot by deputies during San Jose traffic stop, authorities say

A man allegedly armed with a knife was fatally shot by Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies following a traffic stop and hours-long standoff Monday evening, authorities said.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies stopped a vehicle near Fruitdale and Leigh avenues shortly before 7:30 p.m. Deputies said the driver began to behave "erratically", refused to comply with commands and barricaded himself inside his car.

Over the span of more than two hours, deputies said they gave repeated verbal commands and attempted to de-escalate the situation. The Sheriff's Psychiatric Emergency Response team was also brought to the scene.

The sheriff's office said the driver continued to ignore de-escalation efforts, prompting deputies to deploy less-lethal tools and projectiles.

Deputies said the driver eventually exited the vehicle with a knife and charged towards deputies. At least one deputy opened fire and struck the man.

Following the shooting, deputies and paramedics performed life-saving efforts. The suspect was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 10:16 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.

Body worn camera footage from an Oct. 27, 2025 incident in which a deputy fatally shot an allegedly armed man following a traffic stop in San Jose. Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office

Authorities did not release the man's name.

"Our personnel utilized every available resource to de-escalate the encounter safely and effectively in hopes of a peaceful resolution," Sheriff Robert Jonsen said in a statement. "We recognize the profound gravity of any use-of-force incident. Our commitment remains steadfast to preserving life, ensuring the safety of our community, and upholding the integrity of our response."

Deputies said San Jose Police is leading the investigation. In a separate statement, police said additional details about the shooting are expected to be released Tuesday.

In addition, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office will conduct an independent review.

"A full and transparent review is in progress," Jonsen added. "Our thoughts are with all those impacted, including the deputies involved, who acted under intense and challenging circumstances."