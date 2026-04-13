Pedestrian killed in San Jose crash by suspected DUI driver; 1 of 2 fatal collisions in city over the weekend

A pedestrian was killed in San Jose by a suspected drunk driver in one of two fatal collisions in the city over the weekend, police said.

On Saturday, the pedestrian was crossing Almaden Expressway south of San Jose Avenue outside of any marked crosswalk when he was struck by a 2008 Toyota sedan at about 9:45 p.m., the San Jose Police Department said in a press release.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The county Office of the Medical Examiner withheld his identity until his family could be notified.

Police said the man driving the Toyota remained at the scene and showed symptoms of alcohol intoxication. He was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of DUI.

Earlier Saturday at 7:05 a.m., officers responded to a solo vehicle collision on N. 9th Street just north of E. Santa Clara Street. Police said in a press release that the driver of a 2010 Toyota was trying to park when he accidentally put it in reverse at a high rate of speed, causing him to leave the roadway and crash into a concrete wall.

An elderly woman who was riding in the vehicle was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police said. Her identity was also withheld until her family was notified.

The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

The incidents were the city's 13th and 14th fatal collisions of 2026. It was also the 6th pedestrian death of 2026.

Anyone with information about the collisions was asked to contact the Police Department.