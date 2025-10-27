1 dead, 1 critically hurt in 3-car crash in San Jose neighborhood

A crash involving three vehicles left one person dead and another critically injured in a San Jose neighborhood over the weekend, authorities said.

The crash happened on Saturday at about 2:35 p.m. on Foxworthy Avenue west of Jarvis Avenue in the southern part of the city's Willow Glen neighborhood north of Hillsdale Avenue. The San Jose Police Department said in a press release Monday that a man driving a white 2018 GMC Denali was headed east on Foxworthy, a two-lane road divided by a double yellow line, and was approaching Jarvis when he attempted to pass a green 2018 Subaru Forrester on the right.

While passing, the GMC collided with the Forrester, causing the GMC to travel into the opposite lane of traffic and crash head-on with a blue 2012 Honda CR-V that was heading east on Foxworthy, police said. The woman who was driving the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man driving the GMC suffered life-threatening injuries and was listed in critical condition, police said.

The woman driving the Subaru was not hurt.

The identity of the Honda driver will be released by the Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner after notifying her family. The crash was San Jose's 31st fatal collision and the 31st traffic death of 2025.

Police asked anyone with information about the crash to contact Detective DelliCarpini #4103 of the Police Department's traffic investigations unit at 4103@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.