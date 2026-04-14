San Jose man suspected in assaults targeting elderly men arrested after standoff

A San Jose man has been arrested on multiple counts of assault in connection with a series of unprovoked attacks primarily targeting elderly men.

Officers said the first attack took place on the afternoon of Feb. 23 at a gym on the 2300 block of McKee Road in East San Jose. An elderly male victim was exercising when the suspect approached, punched the victim in the face, pulled him to the ground and struck him multiple times.

The victim was rendered unconscious and was taken to a local hospital, police said.

The suspect is also linked to a second assault of an elderly man on the evening of Mar. 8 at a supermarket parking lot, also on the 2300 block of McKee Road. Police said the victim was walking through the lot when the suspect punched him, causing him to fall.

According to witnesses, the suspect proceeded to strike the victim while he was on the ground, before leaving the scene. The victim of the second assault was treated for injuries requiring stitches at the hospital.

Police said the suspect is linked to a third assault at a medical facility on the 1900 block of Monterey Road in South San Jose on Mar. 9. The suspect, who was a patient, punched a man in the head, causing him to fall backward to lose consciousness.

During an investigation, detectives determined all three incidents were linked to the same suspect and obtained an arrest warrant.

On Sunday afternoon, police were called to a home on Gittle Court in East San Jose on reports of a domestic dispute in which the suspect assaulted a family member and brandished a machete. When officers responded, the suspect barricaded himself inside the home.

Personnel from the department's Special Operations were brought to the scene and were able to persuade the suspect to leave the home.

Davit Martinez, who is suspected in a series of assaults in San Jose, primarily targeting elderly men. Martinez was arrested after police said he barricaded himself inside a home on April 12, 2026. San Jose Police Department

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Davit Martinez of San Jose, was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

In a statement Tuesday, police believe that there could be additional victims who have not yet been identified. Anyone who may have been a victim of a similar attack or who may have additional information is asked to contact Detective Soria of the department's Assaults Unit over email or by calling 408-277-4161.