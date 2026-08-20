San Jose Earthquake fans angry with organization over recent hire

The Earthquakes are shaking it up on the pitch this season as they climb up the Western Conference standings. But off the pitch, they may have come up with a big loss as some fans are fuming about a recent hire.

Gavin Wilkinson, the former president of the Portland Timbers and Thorns, is now a consultant with the Quakes. His history of condoning abusive behavior and sexual misconduct has many fans rattled.

It was a jolt from the San Jose Earthquakes that longtime fan and President of the Faultline supporters group wasn't expecting at all.

"To say that I was surprised and shocked would be an understatement when I heard that Gavin had been hired," Crystal Cuadra Cutler, SJ Faultline President said.

The San Jose Earthquakes hired Gavin Wilkinson this month to come in as a consultant on roster management to Bruce Arena. It's Wilkinson's past with the Portland Timbers and Thorns that has sparked outrage among some fans. A 2022 independent report investigating abuse in the National Women's Soccer League prominently mentions Wilkinson for his support of head coach Paul Riley, who was accused of sexually coercing players.

It also found that after Riley's departure, Wilkinson gave him a glowing recommendation for a job with the New York Flash. MLS also found that Wilkinson failed to report allegations of domestic abuse by a player.

"There are two players that currently play for Bay FC that played under Gavin Wilkinson," Cuandra Cutler said. "We think of this as removed, from another city, from another time. No, there are still people that were impacted that are in our own city."

Bay FC shares facilities with the Quakes. It released a statement saying it stands with players and survivors:

"As an organization committed to building a safe, inclusive, and respectful environment, we believe the actions and history associated with Wilkinson's time in professional soccer are inconsistent with the standards we hold for those entrusted to lead in our sport."

San Jose Faultline released a statement of its own and Crystal Cuadra Cutler reached out to the organization personally to relay how disappointed many fans have been by this hire. She hasn't heard back.

"Fans are really upset," she said. "I've already seen fans that are cancelling their season tickets. Had been thinking about buying season tickets that have now paused that. Longtime fans who are saying you know, I put up with a lot, but this is my line."

The Quakes say they will conduct a general manager search at the end of the season, and Wilkinson does not have management or supervisory responsibilities with the team. Cuandra Cutler, though, says the team needs to cut ties with Wilkinson now.

"It's all or nothing," she said. "He needs to go. This is how this will be resolved."