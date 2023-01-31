7 displaced in early morning fire at mobile home park in San Jose
SAN JOSE – A fire at a mobile home park in San Jose early Tuesday morning left seven residents displaced, according to the city's Fire Department.
Firefighters responded at 5:22 a.m. to the fire reported at the Coyote Creek mobile home community in the 2500 block of Senter Road.
No one was injured in the fire, which also prompted a response by PG&E and the American Red Cross.
No other details about the fire were immediately available Tuesday morning.
