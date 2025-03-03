Drivers in separate San Jose collisions die from injuries; 2025 traffic fatalities now at 6

San Jose police announced Monday that two drivers involved in separate collisions have died from their injuries, bringing the number of traffic fatalities in the city in 2025 to six.

According to officers, a driver was involved in a Feb. 15 solo-vehicle crash near Story Road and Kollmar Drive in East San Jose. The driver, who was in a 2010 Toyota sedan, was traveling eastbound on Story Road around 1:35 a.m. when he left the roadway and struck the tree.

Initially, the driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries but was later stabilized.

On Sunday, the coroner notified police that the driver had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on Feb. 26.

Police said a driver involved in a multi-car crash in South San Jose on the afternoon of Feb. 18 had also died. According to officers, the crash took place near Almaden Expressway and Bryan Avenue.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a 2012 Infiniti sedan was traveling southbound on Almaden "at a high rate of speed" when he lost control and sideswiped a 2015 blue Ford coupe that was occupied by an adult male driver.

Police said the Infiniti driver then went across the median before colliding head-on with a 2024 gray Hyundai sedan that was heading northbound.

The driver of the Hyundai, only identified as a female, was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Meanwhile, the driver of the Infiniti was hospitalized with-life-threatening injuries.

Officers learned that the driver of the Infinity had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on Saturday.

The identities of both deceased drivers were not released.

Police said news of the latest traffic fatalities follow a deadly collision early Sunday morning in which a pedestrian was struck near South White Road and Park Lane in East San Jose. In that collision, police said the driver remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Traffic deaths have been on the rise in San Jose in recent years, reaching a record high of 65 in 2022. At least 48 traffic deaths were reported on city streets last year.

Anyone with additional information on the Story Road crash is asked to contact Detective O'Brien of the Traffic Investigations Unit by emailing 3527@sanjoseca.gov. Meanwhile, information about the Almaden Expressway crash should be sent to Detective Aldinger of the Traffic Investigations Unit at 4183@sanjoseca.gov.