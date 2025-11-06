Driver suspected of intentionally ramming into San Jose food truck arrested

A man suspected of ramming his pickup multiple times into a food truck in South San Jose earlier this year has been arrested, police said.

On the night of Aug. 18, officers were called to the 2900 block of Monterey Road following reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. Police said the suspect drove his white Ford pickup into the food truck, which was parked at the time

All three food truck employees were able to exit the vehicle and were not injured. Police said the driver fled the scene before officers arrived.

Footage of an Aug. 18, 2025 incident in which a driver rammed a pickup truck into a parked food truck on Monterey Road in San Jose. The suspect, 27-year-old Orlando Rivero, was arrested on Oct. 30, 2025. San Jose Police Department

Damage to the food truck was estimated to be about $10,000, according to officers.

Detectives with the department's Assault Unit were able to identify a suspect. With the help of the department's Special Operations Metro Unit, the suspect was arrested in San Jose on Oct. 30.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Orlando Rivero, was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on multiple counts, including assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism.

Jail records show Rivero is being held on $150,000 bail, with upcoming court appearances on Friday and on Nov. 20.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Madera of the department's Assault Unit over email or by calling 408-277-4161.