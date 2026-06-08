Mother, daughter who owned San Jose daycare sentenced in drowning deaths of 2 toddlers

A San Jose mother and daughter who were convicted in the drowning deaths of two toddlers in their care were sentenced to prison, prosecutors in Santa Clara County announced Friday.

According to District Attorney Jeff Rosen's office, a judge sentenced 67-year-old Shahin Gheblehshenas to an eight-year sentence. Her daughter, 43-year-old Nina Fathizadeh, was sentenced to 13 years and four months. Both women were the co-owners of Happy Happy Daycare, which operated out of Gheblehshenas' home in the Almaden Valley area of South San Jose.

A jury convicted Gheblehshenas in March of felony child endangerment in connection with the Oct. 2, 2023 drownings. Fathizadeh pled guilty earlier this year, before a trial was set to begin.

(L-R) Nina Fathizadeh, Shahin Gheblehshenas San Jose Police Department

"The care of small children – our own and others – comes with deep responsibility and requires close attention. This case tragically shows the difference between proper care and criminal negligence," Rosen said in a statement.

On the morning of the incident, Gheblehshenas had gone to another unlicensed daycare located at her daughter's home, leaving four children at Happy Happy Daycare under the sole supervision of Fathizadeh, prosecutors said. One daycare worker had also called in sick that morning and another child was on the way.

While making breakfast, Fathizadeh left one child in a highchair and let the three other children into a rear patio play area unsupervised and out of sight. Several minutes later, she found one of the children floating in the pool.

Prosecutors said while she attempted CPR, her brother found two other children under two years old floating in the pool, unconscious.

Two girls, who were 16- and 18-months-old, were later pronounced deceased from drowning. The third child was critically injured.

An investigation found the gate to the pool was propped open and neither owner had checked the gate before letting the children into the backyard. The gate had been propped open several times before to water plants.