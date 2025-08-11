Watch CBS News
San Jose man allegedly beaten to death inside his home; suspect arrested

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

San Jose Police said they arrested someone in connection with an attack that left one person dead Sunday night.

Around 9 p.m., a resident at a home on the 100 block of Danze Drive called 911, saying they had found their housemate and that it appeared they had been killed inside the home.

According to police, officers at the scene found a man who had been physically attacked and had multiple injuries. The victim was unconscious and not breathing when officers found him, police said.

First responders at the scene pronounced the victim dead at the scene, and police said they arrested a suspect at the scene.

Neither the victim nor the suspect has been identified yet by police. Police said they would identify the suspect at a later date, and that the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's Office would identify the victim.

The killing remains under investigation.

Police said the Sunday night killing marks the city's 18th homicide this year. 

