Public memorial honors San Jose Community Service Officer Long Pham

Family members were joined by San Jose police and city officials for a final farewell to a community service officer killed in the line of duty.

Community Service Officer Long Pham died in an accident involving a suspected drunk driver at a traffic diversion on Monterey Road on Aug. 3.

Members of the Vietnamese community said he was a symbol of bravery and strength.

Earlier Friday morning, officers carried Pham's coffin into the SAP Center where the funeral was held, followed by an honor guard.

They were joined by other first responders, family members and the public for the memorial service.

Deputy Chief Brian Shab said there has been an outpouring of fond remembrances since Pham's tragic death.

"I learned that his pride extended to every aspect of his life. He took immense pride in his work, always striving to be the best he could be, whether on the call or in support of his teammates. And he was certainly very proud of his family," said Shab.

On Friday afternoon, San Jose police officers lined the streets outside the arena for the departing procession after the funeral service for Pham.

Pham's partner -- Veronica Baer -- was also injured in the crash. She was released from the hospital earlier this month surrounded by her colleagues from the department.

Prosecutors filed a murder charge against the man accused of hitting the two officers. They say he had two prior DUI arrests