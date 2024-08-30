San Jose Community Service Officer Long Pham remembered at public memorial
Anne Makovec reports on the public memorial held at the SAP Center Friday for San Jose Community Service Officer Long Pham.
Read more: https://www.cbsnews.com/sanfrancisco/news/san-jose-community-service-officer-long-pham-public-memorial/
Website: http://kpix.com
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv
Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv