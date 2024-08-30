San Jose Community Service Officer Long Pham remembered at public memorial Anne Makovec reports on the public memorial held at the SAP Center Friday for San Jose Community Service Officer Long Pham. Read more: https://www.cbsnews.com/sanfrancisco/news/san-jose-community-service-officer-long-pham-public-memorial/ Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv