San Jose community service officer injured in fatal crash leaves hospital

While the San Jose law enforcement community is grieving the loss of one of its own, there was a much-needed moment of joy Wednesday afternoon as injured community service officer Veronica Baer left Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

It was just about 3 o'clock Wednesday when Veronica Baer came out of the hospital in a wheelchair with visible injuries to her face and body. It was an extremely emotional moment as she headed home to recover from her injuries.

"CSO Veronica Baer, from all your brothers and sisters from the San Jose Police Department, we wish you a speedy recovery and well going home. We have all been thinking about you for the past four days and you will forever have our love and support," a woman announced on the public address system.

Law enforcement officers lined both sides of the hallway as Veronica Baer was released from the hospital.

"Thank you for all your dedication and service to our department and the City of San Jose," the message continued.

"When she came around the corner in the wheelchair, and she heard the radio announcement and everybody started applauding it was very obvious that she was overwhelmed," said Acting Chief Paul Joseph with the San Jose Police Department. "That's exactly what we wanted. We wanted for her to feel that love and support."

It has been an incredibly difficult time for the police department after a suspected drunken driver plowed into Baer and her fellow community service officer Long Pham Saturday night. Flowers and candles remain at the site where the crash happened.

"He's not leaving the hospital today," said San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan. "He's not with us and he paid the ultimate sacrifice doing his job."

In this bittersweet moment, the focus was on Baer and her recovery. The CSO vowing to be back in the job soon.

"I can't wait to be back. Looking forward to being back at work," Baer said.

"It's great to see a smile on her face," Mayor Mahan added. "When I visited her a couple of days ago, in the hospital, she told me she can't wait to heal up and get back out there and start serving our community."

The suspected DUI driver, 44-year-old Juan Huerta Palacios is being held on half a million dollar bail for charges related to injuring Baer and killing Pham. The two community service officers were helping with traffic control on Monterey Road when the crash happened.

Police said the suspect has a prior DUI conviction. The San Jose Police Department said there will be an event to honor officer Pham and that his funeral services are pending.