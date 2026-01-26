Arrest made in deadly 2012 San Jose triple-shooting, assault

More than a decade after an assault and deadly shooting outside a San Jose business, police announced an arrest in the case.

According to officers, 43-year-old Dario Trevino of Roseville was arrested on Jan. 13. Trevino has since been transported and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of homicide.

"Our Detectives close cases regardless of how much time has passed," Police Department Chief Paul Joseph said. "Their dedication is incomparable and that is why San José continues to be one of the safest cities in the nation."

Investigators said they linked Trevino to a Feb. 26, 2012 disturbance and shooting that took place on the 1100 block of Murphy Avenue in North San Jose. When police arrived, they found a woman who was assaulted and three men with gunshot wounds.

Police said the woman and two of the men suffered non-life threatening injuries. The third male victim was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and later died.

The suspect, unknown at the time, fled the scene and the case went cold.

In a statement Tuesday, police said a break in the case occurred in 2017, when new evidence emerged from a March 2012 San Leandro police firearm seizure in connection to an unrelated shooting.

Dario Trevino, who is suspected in a cold case assault and deadly shooting in San Jose on Feb. 26, 2012. San Jose Police Department

Police said Trevino was identified as the primary suspect in the San Leandro incident and was later arrested in convicted in the case. During the San Leandro investigation, officers said evidence was seized that ultimately linked Trevino to the shooting in San Jose.

Last year, San Jose homicide detectives and the Cold Case Unit with the Santa Clara District Attorney's Office conducted an investigation, identifying Trevino as the suspect.

"Cold cases aren't always solved with DNA," said District Attorney Jeff Rosen. "Sometimes, it just takes good, old-fashioned tenacity and teamwork to get justice."

Jail records show Trevino remains in custody without bail.