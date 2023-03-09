San Jose man accused of sex crimes with juvenile victim he met on social media

SAN JOSE -- A San Jose man was arrested for alleged felony sex crimes involving a juvenile victim, police said Thursday.

In a press statement, San Jose Police said the investigation started on February 26 when officers responded to a home on a report of an inappropriate sexual relationship between a juvenile and an adult male suspect.

Detectives from the department's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Child Exploits Detail determined the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Jonathan Saucedo, had contacted the 14-year-old victim on social media while posing as a 16-year-old boy, police said.

Jonathan Saucedo San Jose Police Department

A meet-up was arranged and police allege Saucedo had inappropriate sexual contact with the victim. Detectives also learned that the suspect had applied to several local law enforcement agencies, and was currently working as a security guard.

Police said based on the information, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Saucedo and arrested him on March 1 at his workplace in Santa Cruz. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

Police urged anyone with information about this incident or similar incidents to contact Detective Zanotto #3657 at (408) 277-3214 or at 3657@sanjoseca.gov.