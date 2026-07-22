Man, teenage boy arrested for San Jose chain-snatching robberies, attempted murder

A man and a teenage boy were arrested in San Jose in connection with two armed robberies and an attempted murder earlier this month, including an incident after a World Cup watch party.

The first robbery happened on July 6 at around 8:46 p.m. in the downtown parking garage at San Pedro Square, the San Jose Police Department said in a Tuesday press release. The incident followed that evening's watch party for the U.S. vs. Belgium match at the site.

According to police, a man was approached in the garage by two unknown men who snatched a gold chain from his neck and then ran away. The victim chased after the two men, trying to get the chain back. One of the suspects brandished a firearm at the victim and verbally threatened him, police said. The suspects then fled before police arrived.

The second robbery occurred on July 12 at around 11:55 a.m. Police said officers responded to a report of armed robbery and attempted murder on Amaryl Drive near N. Capitol Avenue and Sierra Road in the Ohlone neighborhood of East San Jose.

Police said a man was with his family when he was approached by a unknown male suspect who took his gold chain and ran away. When the victim tried to get his chain back, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at the man, hitting him at least once, police said.

The gunman fled in a car driven by another person, and the victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were determined not to be life-threatening, police said.

Using the city's surveillance cameras and automated license plate reader system, investigators determined that the same car was present at both incidents, police said. The suspects were identified as 22-year-old Yahir Meza, and a 17-year-old male suspect who police said was the shooter in the second incident.

Detectives located and arrested both suspects in the city of San José on July 16. During their search of both their homes, detectives found items related to the crime, including one of the victims' gold chain necklaces, the department said.

Meza was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for robbery. The juvenile suspect was booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall for robbery and attempted murder.

Anyone with information about these cases or similar cases was asked to contact Sergeant Silva #4295 of the department's robbery unit at 4295@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-4166.