San Jose bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash involving stolen vehicle; suspect driver arrested

The driver of a stolen vehicle was arrested after hitting and killing a bicyclist in San Jose this week, police said Friday.

The crash happened on Tuesday at about 9:37 a.m. on North Capitol Avenue near Gay Avenue in the Alum Rock neighborhood of East San Jose. The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that a white 2025 Mazda SUV was headed north on Capitol Ave. approaching Gay Ave. when it hit a man on a bicycle who was traveling in the northbound bike lane.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Mazda immediately fled from the scene but stopped further north on Capitol and witnesses pointed out the driver, police said. He was identified as 43-year-old Nicholas Loftis, who was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on charges of felony hit-and-run, manslaughter, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police said that a records check of the vehicle revealed the Mazda to have been stolen earlier Friday morning.

The death was San Jose's 19th fatal collision and 19th traffic-related death of the year.

Anyone with information about the crash was urged to contact Detective White #4638 of the Police Department's traffic unit at 4638@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.