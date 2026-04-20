San Jose teen charged with murdering, sexually abusing 2-year-old foster brother

A San Jose teen is facing multiple felony charges, including murder and sexual assault, following the death of his two-year-old foster brother, authorities said.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen's Office announced Monday that the 17-year-old was charged in juvenile court in connection with the death of the toddler, identified only as Jaxon. Prosecutors are seeking to charge the teenager, whose name is being withheld, as an adult.

"Jaxon will never have a chance at life. Jaxon will never have any way to tell his own story. My Office will speak for him and all the lost children as we seek justice," Rosen said in a statement.

According to prosecutors, the 17-year-old physically and sexually assaulted the boy multiple times since he was placed in the foster home in February. The child was also the cousin of the suspect.

On Easter Sunday, police were called to a home on Otono Court in South San Jose after Jaxon was found unresponsive in his crib. The boy was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and was placed on life support.

The suspect was located by police and arrested in San Jose three days later. He was booked into juvenile hall for multiple crimes related to sexual assault and child abuse, police said.

On April 9, Jaxon succumbed to his injuries and died at the hospital. Detectives began investigating the incident as a homicide and worked closely with prosecutors to amend charges against the teen.

The suspect has been charged with murder, and multiple counts of sexual assault, including forced sodomy. He is also facing charges of child assault causing death.

According to prosecutors, if the suspect is convicted in juvenile court, he would face seven years in "Secure Track", a facility for juveniles who were found to have committed serious offenses. If convicted in adult court, the suspect would face what Rosen described as "many years" in prison.

Police said the caregiver was arrested and booked after investigators said she was "less than cooperative" and was not forthcoming during initial interviews, the department said in a separate statement. She has been released pending further investigation.

The death is the 8th homicide in San Jose in 2026.