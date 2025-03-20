Watch CBS News
San Jose armed robbery suspect who stole thousands from victim at gunpoint arrested

Dave Pehling
Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.
Police in San Jose on Thursday confirmed the arrest of a suspect involved in a January armed robbery at a residence where the victim had "thousands of dollars" stolen from him.

According to a press release issued Thursday by the San Jose Police Department, at around 1:30 p.m. on January 24, 2025, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery that happened at a residence located near the San Jose State campus on the 80 block of East San Carlos Street. According to police, two adult male suspects brandished firearms at the adult male victim and stole thousands of dollars from him. The victim fled from the scene on foot and contacted law enforcement.

SJ armed robbery suspect Yonatan Petros
San Jose armed robbery suspect Yonatan Petros San Jose Police Department

The department's robbery unit detectives began investigating and connected one of the suspects to a separate assault investigation involving a firearm that occurred on February 6, 2025 at the same location. Police positively identified that suspect as 19-year-old San Jose resident Yonatan Petros.

An arrest warrant for the suspect was obtained and a search warrant issued for his associated residences in the city of San Jose and the city of San Leandro. Last Thursday, San Jose police detectives along with officers from the department's covert response unit arrested Petros. During the execution of the search warrant at his San Jose residence, detectives found and seized an unregistered firearm.

He was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. Police said the second suspect in the January armed robbery is currently unidentified and outstanding. Anyone with information about the cases or similar crimes is asked to contact Officer Chan #4651 of the San José Police Department Robbery Unit via email: 4651@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4166.

Individuals can also submit anonymous crime tips by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org. If the information submitted leads to an arrest, individuals are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.

