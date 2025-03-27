San Jose armed carjacking and robbery suspects including 4 teens arrested after months-long crime spree

Police in San Jose on Thursday confirmed the arrests of six suspects -- including four juveniles -- in connection with a crime spree that involved multiple armed carjackings, strong-armed robberies, sideshow activity and more.

According to the press release issued by the San Jose Police Department, authorities first learned of the criminal activity on November 19, 2024, when officers responded to an early morning report of an armed carjacking at a San Jose residence. Police said the adult male victim awoke to three suspects breaking into his vehicle. When the victim verbally confronted the suspects, one of the suspects brandished a firearm at him before stealing his vehicle and fleeing the scene prior to the arrival of officers.

San Jose carjacking and armed robbery suspects Darren Nguyen (L) and Alexander Carrillo (R). San Jose Police Department

Detectives with the department's robbery unit began a comprehensive investigation and connected the same suspects with multiple crimes in a string of illegal activities spanning over several months. The investigation found evidence of the suspects engaging in multiple armed carjackings, armed robbery, strong armed robbery, vehicle thefts, vehicle burglaries, as well as sideshow activity, among other crimes. Vehicles allegedly stolen by the crew of six suspects were eventually recovered in San Francisco, Oakland and Hayward.

Detectives identified a total of six suspects, including adult male suspects Alexander Carrillo, a 19-year-old Tracy resident, and 19-year-old Oakland resident Darren Nguyen. Four male juvenile suspects were also identified. Authorities obtained arrests warrants for all the suspects in question and began making arrests in early December, with suspect Nguyen taken into custody in Morgan Hill by Morgan Hill officers on December 5, 2024. He was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Suspect Carrillo was arrested by SJPD detectives in San Jose on February 4, 2025. He was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail. All four juvenile suspects were also taken into custody. One was already in custody at Alameda County Juvenile Hall for an unrelated crime, and was transferred to Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall. Another juvenile member of the group was arrested in San Jose on February 25, 2025. The last two juvenile suspects being sought were arrested in Hayward and Oakland on March 18, 2025.

Search warrants were obtained and executed at multiple locations, during which physical evidence including a firearm were seized, police said.

The San Jose Police Department thanked their law enforcement collaborators with the police departments in Morgan Hill, Berkeley, and Hayward, as well as the Santa Clara County Probation Office and Regional Auto Theft Task Force, and multiple SJPD units.

Anyone with information about these cases or similar cases is asked to contact Detective Perez #4624 of the San José Police Department Robbery Unit via email: 4624@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4166.

Individuals can submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org. If the information submitted leads to an arrest, individuals are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.