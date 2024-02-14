2-alarm fire burning at apartment building in West San Jose
A fire was burning at an apartment building in San Jose Wednesday morning.
The fire was reported on the 1100 block of Oakmont Drive in West San Jose at a two-story building.
San Jose Firefighters Union Local 230 said on social media at 10:26 a.m. that the fire had reached two alarms and rescues were in progress.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
