South Bay News

2-alarm fire burning at apartment building in West San Jose

By Carlos Castaneda

/ CBS San Francisco

A fire was burning at an apartment building in San Jose Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported on the 1100 block of Oakmont Drive in West San Jose at a two-story building.

San Jose Firefighters Union Local 230 said on social media at 10:26 a.m. that the fire had reached two alarms and rescues were in progress.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

First published on February 14, 2024 / 10:57 AM PST

