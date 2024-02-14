2-alarm fire burning at apartment building in West San Jose

A fire was burning at an apartment building in San Jose Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported on the 1100 block of Oakmont Drive in West San Jose at a two-story building.

San Jose Firefighters Union Local 230 said on social media at 10:26 a.m. that the fire had reached two alarms and rescues were in progress.

San Jose Firefighters are currently working a Second Alarm Structure Fire with rescues in progress. pic.twitter.com/GN6xPqkqzH — SanJoseFireFighters (@SJFirefighters) February 14, 2024

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.