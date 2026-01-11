Watch CBS News
San Jose apartment fire displaces about 30 people

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
An apartment fire in San Jose displaced about 30 people on Sunday, the San Jose Fire Department said. 

The two-alarm fire happened around 9 a.m. at a two-story apartment complex on the 500 block of Toyon Avenue. 

The fire department said smoke was seen coming from the second floor, and that crews were able to get the fire under control around 10:13. 

There were no reports of injuries, but nine out of the 12 apartments were left uninhabitable, displacing about 30 people. 

San Jose Fire said they were evaluating needs for those affected.

