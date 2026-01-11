San Jose apartment fire displaces about 30 people

An apartment fire in San Jose displaced about 30 people on Sunday, the San Jose Fire Department said.

The two-alarm fire happened around 9 a.m. at a two-story apartment complex on the 500 block of Toyon Avenue.

The fire department said smoke was seen coming from the second floor, and that crews were able to get the fire under control around 10:13.

#SJFD has a second alarm responding to a fire at a two-story apartment complex on the 500 block of Toyon Ave. Smoke showing from second floor. Traffic impacted nearby. Please avoid the area.



TOC: 9:00am pic.twitter.com/sh6YrPNnT2 — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) January 11, 2026

There were no reports of injuries, but nine out of the 12 apartments were left uninhabitable, displacing about 30 people.

San Jose Fire said they were evaluating needs for those affected.