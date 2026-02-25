Watch CBS News
Technology

San Jose animal shelter warns of fake AI photo claiming dog was to be euthanized

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Read Full Bio
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

A San Francisco Bay Area animal shelter said it has been flooded with phone calls after a fake AI-generated photo claiming one of its dogs would be euthanized went viral.

Officials with San Jose Animal Care and Services issued a warning to the community on Monday about the photo, which was posted on the Facebook group "Saving Shelter Dogs from Euthanasia," which has more than 123,000 followers.

The post claimed a dog named "Lumi" was at risk of being put down and used the dog's name and ID number but included an AI-generated photo of a different dog, the shelter said.

"This is completely false. Lumi was not at risk of being euthanized, has already been adopted and is in a permanent home," Animal Care and Services said in a Facebook post.

The shelter said the post led to what they described as a "high volume" of phone calls and messages.

"While we appreciate the community's concern, misinformation creates unnecessary alarm and takes staff time away from caring for animals currently in our shelter," officials added.

According to the shelter, the page has previously shared false information about other animals in its care, using unrelated and AI-generated images.

Animal Care and Services urged the community to rely on the shelter's official social media channels and webpages for information about pets up for adoption.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue