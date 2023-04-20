San Jose afterschool math tutor arrested on sex charges

SAN JOSE -- A 30-year tutor with a San Jose-based afterschool program helping students who are struggling with math has been arrested on child porn charges.

Police said Deoel Credo Noveno, who is employed as the center director of Mathnasium in south San Jose, was being held on charges related to felony possession and distribution of child sexual abusive material.

The investigation has revealed that in September of 2022, detectives determined that Noveno was in possession of and distributing child porn using several different social media applications. He commonly used the usernames Zanrath#6659 and Leothe9th1 while online.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Noveno was employed as the Center Director of Mathnasium in South San José, where he tutored and had access to young children.

On April 11, detective arrested Noveno and served a search warrant at his residence in San José. Noveno was later booked at the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Persons with information regarding this incident or any other similar incidents are urged to contact Detective Camarillo #4576 of the San Jose PD's ICAC/CED Unit at (408) 273-2959 or at 4576@sanjoseca.gov.