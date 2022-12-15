Suspect in 2017 San Jose cold case murder arrested in Central Valley

SAN JOSE – More than five years after a 63-year-old man was fatally stabbed in an East San Jose neighborhood, police have announced an arrest in the case.

According to the San Jose Police Department, authorities in the Central Valley arrested Keith Dupee last week in connection with the murder of Samuel Choi.

On the morning of June 10, 2017, Choi was found stabbed on the 1700 block of Everglade Avenue. Choi was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but had died from his injuries the next day.

Police said despite an extensive investigation, no suspects were identified until the case was revisited by homicide detectives this past September. Following the discovery of new evidence, detectives identified Dupee as the suspect in Choi's murder and an arrest warrant was obtained.

Keith Dupee is accused in the 2017 murder of San Jose resident Samuel Choi. San Jose Police Department

Dupee, a 36-year-old from East Palo Alto, was known to be a transient and police did not know his whereabouts.

On December 10, police in the city of Selma in Fresno County encountered Dupee on a call for service. Officers discovered the warrant and took Dupee into custody.

San Jose Police said Thursday that Dupee has been transported back to the Bay Area and has been booked into the Santa Clara County jail on suspicion of homicide.

According to jail records, Dupee is being held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for January 4, 2023.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Barragan or Detective Ramirez of the department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283 or by email.