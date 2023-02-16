San Jose 2-year-old abducted by non-custodial mother; Last seen at Coliseum BART station

SAN JOSE -- An intense search was underway Thursday morning for a San Jose woman who has kidnapped her non-custodial 2-year-old daughter.

San Jose police said Crystal Mendez and the toddler were last seen on surveillance video Wednesday afternoon at the Oakland Coliseum BART station. She was also seen earlier on surveillance video at a San Jose light rail station

The baby -- named Tayana -- was taken from a residence on the 5000 block of Charlotte Avenue in San Jose Wednesday afternoon at around 3 p.m. The abduction was reported by family services and child protective services personnel, police said.

Police said Mendez has known ties to the Tenderloin District in San Francisco. She is a heavy drug user and has a tattoo of the name "Dante" on her neck.

3/ Last known images of the suspect leaving the apartment in San José. pic.twitter.com/oOGSs6hWyn — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) February 16, 2023

Mendez stands 5-foot-1, weighs 150 pounds, has long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hooded jacket, black skinny jeans with ripped knees and dark colored sneakers.

The stroller was black and teal and Tayana was last seen wearing a white jacket with pink sleeves and blue colored pants.

If the mother or daughter is seen or located, the public is asked to call 911 immediately.