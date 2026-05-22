Regular performer outside San Francisco's Orpheum Theatre says singing saved his life

Opera singer Tim Blevins performs regularly outside San Francisco's Orpheum Theatre, where his powerful voice has become familiar to many passing through the Civic Center neighborhood. But for Blevins, music is more than performance; it is survival.

"Singing probably saved my life," Blevins said. "Because I was kind of an anomaly to be a Black man singing opera, and be good at it."

Blevins, 61, earned a master's degree from Juilliard School and has performed on major opera and Broadway stages throughout his career. But after struggling with drug addiction, he experienced periods of homelessness that drastically changed the course of his life.

Still, he said music remained the constant that carried him through.

"No matter what has ever happened in my life, singing is what I have always fallen back on," Blevins said. "If I ever need to eat, I sing."

Now living in the Civic Center area, Blevins often performs for donations along Market Street near Eighth Street, an area known for both heavy foot traffic and a visible homeless population.

Injuries, including one to his hip, have left him using a wheelchair. Even so, Blevins said he remains confident in his voice, though he admits performing in public can still make him uncomfortable.

"I'm kind of introverted, you know," he said. "I'm shy because I messed my teeth up. And so, I don't really look up and sing."

But even without making eye contact, Blevins' performances routinely stop pedestrians in their tracks.

Angela Allen, one of two friends who recently stopped to listen to Blevins perform, said his music immediately resonated with them.

"Music really speaks to you," Allen said. "I think it's a universal language. And no matter where you come from and who you are, it just stops you in your tracks. And how wonderful to be out here and hear something like this. So, we were blessed."

Blevins said the reactions he receives from strangers often remind him why he continues to perform.

"I've had people say they were getting ready to go kill somebody and they heard me sing and it stopped it," he said.

For Blevins, the voice that brings peace to others also helps sustain him financially, allowing him to save money for food and family support.

"Survival," Blevins said. "Singing is survival for me. So no matter what, I have to sing."

And so he does, continuing to perform on the corner of Market and Eighth streets, where opera echoes through the heart of the city.